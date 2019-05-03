|
Ronald Joseph Forsythe
Madison - On May 1, Ronald Joseph Forsythe, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Denver, Colorado on March 12, 1945. He was the son of Leslie and Veronica Forsythe.
Ronnie attended Vicksburg Public Schools and graduated from Cooper High School in 1963. He was a cadet at the Air Force Academy and later served in the Air National Guard. He met Lynn, his wife of 51 years, at the University of Southern Mississippi where he graduated in 1969. In 1972, he received his Masters Degree at the University of Florida.
Ron served the State of Mississippi for 32 years at the Board of Health and the Department of Energy and Transportation. He later worked with Pickering Engineering. He was always involved in the environmental health of our state.
He loved singing in the choirs at St. John's and Wells Methodist Churches.
After retirement, Ron kept the fish population at Lake Cavalier under control.
He is survived by his wife, Owen Lynn Baldwin Forsythe; his daughter, Clarice Forsythe Johnson (Andy); his son, Ron Forsythe (Amy) and his five grandchildren: Taylor Butts, Connor Butts, Trevor Butts, Abigail Forsythe and Vance Forsythe. He is also survived by his sisters: Leslie Thornton, Connie Abraham, Patti Banes and Kim Kaiser.
Services will be Saturday, May 4, at Wells United Methodist Church, 2019 Bailey Avenue, Jackson with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by service at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Flora City Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Wells Church or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019