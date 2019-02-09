|
Ronald "Ronnie" Kirk
Flora - Ronald M. Kirk passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at The Mississippi Veterans Home in Jackson. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his wife, Wylene of 49 years and his children Ron Kirk of Flora and Shelly Anderson (Larry) of Melbourne Beach, Florida and six grandchildren: Ollie, Laura, and Alex Anderson and Kayleigh, Ava, and Jack Kirk. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Jack H. Kirk, Jr. (Janice), Henry Kirk (Dawn) and one sister Angela Bates (Michael) all of Yazoo City. He was predeceased by his parents Jack H. Kirk, Sr. and Wylodine M. Kirk .
By all of those who knew him Ronnie was known for his quick wit and humor and willingness to serve others. He worked as Town Attorney of Flora for 28 years and served as Lay Reader and Sunday School teacher for the Flora United Methodist Church for 35 years.
Funeral services will be Saturday February 9th at The First United Methodist Church of Flora with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. followed by services at 11:00 A. M. Internment will follow at The Flora City Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-KIng Funeral Home Yazoo City.
Rev. Scott Carter will officiate.
Serving as Pallbearers are David Jones, John Kirk, Tommy Horn, Larry Yarborough , Woodrow W. Kirk, Jr. and Randy McCormack, Jr.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019