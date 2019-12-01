Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Ronald Lee Dotson


1966 - 2019
Ronald Lee Dotson Obituary
Ronald Lee Dotson

Cato - Ronald Lee Dotson, age 53, of Cato, MS, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with visitation starting at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in Brandon Memorial Gardens.

He was born in Jackson, MS on September 26, 1966. Ronald attended Brandon High School and USM, enjoyed spending time at his farm Casa Juan, and tailgating with his family at MSU. The highlight of Ronald's life was his children whom he lived for.

Ronald is survived by his children, Isaac Dotson and Morgan Dotson; parents, Robert and Mary Dotson; brother, Douglas Dotson (Melissa); other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
