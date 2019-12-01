|
Ronald Lee Dotson
Cato - Ronald Lee Dotson, age 53, of Cato, MS, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with visitation starting at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in Brandon Memorial Gardens.
He was born in Jackson, MS on September 26, 1966. Ronald attended Brandon High School and USM, enjoyed spending time at his farm Casa Juan, and tailgating with his family at MSU. The highlight of Ronald's life was his children whom he lived for.
Ronald is survived by his children, Isaac Dotson and Morgan Dotson; parents, Robert and Mary Dotson; brother, Douglas Dotson (Melissa); other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019