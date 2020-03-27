|
|
"Ronny" Ronald Mitchell Welch Jr.
February 8,1970 - March 22, 2020 (50 years of age)
Ronny was preceded in death by is paternal grandparents Alvis and Pauline Welch.
Known as "Teddy Bear", he was the proud past Governor of the Haines City Moose Lodge #2083, past President of the Haines City Moose Riders and the current American Legion Riders Director of Post 34 Haines City, FL.
Ronny grew up in Harrisville, Ms and went on to live out his life in Haines City, Florida. He will be missed dearly.
Ronny is survived by his mother Bobbye Jewel Boteler Sandifer (Michael), father Mitchell Welch (Mary Helen); brother Marty Welch (Jennifer), sister Michelle Ashley (Chuck), stepsisters Charie Bryant and Andrea Clarke; daughters Amber Hudson (Billy), Celeste Horner (Stephen and child) and Jessie Davis (Koty); grandchildren Gage Hudson and Raylan Hudson.
Services to be held in Harrisville, MS at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020