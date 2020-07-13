Ronald Taylor
Ridgeland - Ronald Taylor, age 75, passed away on July 12, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1945 and was a native of Crystal Springs. Mr. Taylor served in the National Guard and was a lifelong resident of the Jackson metro area where he retired from Gail Pittman Designs. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and fossils and mad a few incredible discoveries, one being a Texas Civil War belt buckle and the other a prehistoric fossil. The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science made a cast of the fossil and it can be seen on display there.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lilian Kay Staples; brother, James A. Taylor; and nephews, Robert Staples (Nicole) and their children, Joshua and Landon and Chistopher Staples (Paige) and their children , Abigail and Ella.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by a twin brother, Donald Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be made to the American Bible Society, https://share.americanbible.org