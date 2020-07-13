1/
Ronald Taylor
1945 - 2020
Ronald Taylor

Ridgeland - Ronald Taylor, age 75, passed away on July 12, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1945 and was a native of Crystal Springs. Mr. Taylor served in the National Guard and was a lifelong resident of the Jackson metro area where he retired from Gail Pittman Designs. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and fossils and mad a few incredible discoveries, one being a Texas Civil War belt buckle and the other a prehistoric fossil. The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science made a cast of the fossil and it can be seen on display there.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lilian Kay Staples; brother, James A. Taylor; and nephews, Robert Staples (Nicole) and their children, Joshua and Landon and Chistopher Staples (Paige) and their children , Abigail and Ella.

Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by a twin brother, Donald Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be made to the American Bible Society, https://share.americanbible.org






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
