Ronnie Ann Green
1954 - 2020
Ronnie Ann Green

Bolton -

Ronnie Ann Green was born July 12, 1954 to Erma Marie Allen and the late Charlie Allen, Sr. She resided in Terry, MS until she married Bobby Lee Green December 7, 1974. She then moved to Bolton, MS where she resided until her death.

She graduated from Terry High School in 1972. Her professional career included sales representative for Allstate Insurance Company and Bookeeping for Carver

Elementary/Middle School. She retired in 2004.

Ronnie dedicated her life to Jehovah in June 1966, attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Utica, MS, and served Jehovah God faithfully.

She devoted many hours in ministry, teaching others about Jehovah. As a devoted wife, loving and caring mother and grandmother, and friend, she touched the lives of many. She had an infectious smile and positive attitude, always willing to help those around her.

On Friday, September 4, at her home, Ronnie peacefully went to sleep in death, surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish memories, her husband, Bobby Lee Green,

two daughters, Traci (Tabois ) Darden, Birmingham, Alabama, Daphne (Warner) Pickens, Byram, MS; mother, Erma Marie Allen, Terry, MS; three grandsons,five step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters, Bobbie Julian , Houston Texas and Pattie (Kenneth) Buckley, Byram,

MS; brothers, Billy (Shirley) Allen, Jackson, MS, Charlie Lee Allen, Jr. (Rose), Crystal Springs, MS, Rickey Allen, Byram, MS, Barry (Jean) Allen, Jackson, MS,

brother-in-law, Albert James Green, Jr., Memphis, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie lee Allen, Sr., and her loving mother-in-law, Doris E. Green.

Visitation is scheduled for 9:00a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Collins Northside Chapel.

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
