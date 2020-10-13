Rosa Lea James WalkerMadison - Rosa Lea James Walker passed into the arms of a loving God on October 11, 2020.Services will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00.Rosa Lea was born February 28, 1927 in Louin, MS. She moved with her parents to Jackson, MS during the Great Depression and she graduated from Central High School and Belhaven College.Rosa Lea was married to Calvin L Walker after he returned from WWII. It was amarriage that lasted 73 years. She had a life-long career in the food service industry. All who knew her remember her delicious meals so lovingly prepared.After her retirement, she and Calvin travelled and camped extensively, venturing as far north as Alaska and Nova Scotia.Rosa Lea will be remembered by all who knew her as a sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.Surviving her are her two children, Alice Douglas (Ben) and James Walker (Gina), three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored more than anything in her life.Calvin preceded her in death on May 8th of this year and we have no doubt they are rejoicing in heaven together.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Madison, MS or the Boys and Girls Club Calvin Walker Scholarship Fund. Memorials for this fund may be made to BGCCM, P.O. Box 3194, Jackson, MS 39207-3194.