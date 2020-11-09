Rosa Marye Williams Pittman



Raymond - Rosa Pittman went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. She was a loving wife to her husband, James (Jim) W. Pittman for 29 years before his passing in 1975. She cherished and nurtured her children for 73 years, loved her parents and siblings and cared for her parents until they passed. She assisted in the care of her sister, Ruby Gordon Ward, and her cousin Bea Barnette.



She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church near Learned Mississippi from 1952 until she was no longer able to attend. Her children were raised in the Church and she was so pleased to see that they all became Christians early in life. She held many positions at Salem serving as the clerk for many years and on many Pastor search committees.



Rosa was a leader in Hinds County serving in many capacities across Hinds County.



She began working with the Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service (ASCS) (now the Farm Service Agency) on July 30, 1956. After 32 years of service Rosa retired in December 1988. During these years she received numerous recognitions and awards.



In February of 1989 Rosa Pittman begin serving as the first female ever on the Hinds County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board as a deputy commissioner, later as a commissioner, and then as Chairman. Her last term ending in 2010 after serving 5 years as Chairman.



Rosa Pittman was an active NRCS Earth Team Volunteer with the Hinds County SWCD/Jackson Field Office. In 2000 she was selected as the Earth Team Individual Volunteer for the Southeast Region.



She was instrumental with many of the district's national successes - 1st Place Conservation District from the National Association of Conservation Districts, Take Pride in America, Arbor Day honors and other numerous national and state recognitions.



She also served as President of the Hinds County Lady Landowners Association, planning committee of the Ladies Conservation Tour, Annual Poster and Essay



reception for students participating in the Hinds County SWCD event, and Tree Planting Week.



She was dedicated to and loved by the farmers of Hinds County. She was devoted to agriculture and conservation education for students.



She was on the Board of Directors of the South Central Water Association for 12 years.



She had many hobbies and interests that kept her busy. Flowers, gardening, ceramics, quilting, traveling, and volunteering were just few of her interests. She was an avid member of the Home and Garden club for years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmette Lee Williams and Nona Mae Meador Williams, Her husband James (Jim) William Pittman, and her son, Emmette Lee Pittman.



She leaves behind her son James (Jimmy) William Pittman, Jr. (Vicky), her daughter Frances Marye Pittman Reeves (Mike), her grandchildren Dawn Darene Pittman Harrell, Dustin (Dusty) Lane Pittman (Stacy), Jennifer Murray, Micah Lee Reeves, Melissa Marye Reeves Plantier (Eric), and greatgrandchildren James Kyle Delong (Alexis), James (Jimbo) Pittman Harrell, Nicole Murray, and Ari Plantier.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to One Hope, 100 Castlewoods BLVD, Brandon, MS 39047.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store