Jackson - Rosanne McCharen Fischer, 80, passed away in her home Sunday, February 17, 2019.



A native and lifelong resident of Jackson, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genera Pickens McCharen.



Mrs. Fischer was a 1956 graduate of Central High School. She retired as a radiologic transcriptionist from Baptist Medical Center following over 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church and more recently Briarwood Presbyterian Church. She had a special interest in crafts and was a talented paper mache'artist, displaying and selling her work at the Belhaven Farmers Market and the Fairgrounds Farmers Market. A devout Christian, she was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Henry Lee Fischer; and sisters, Helen Gordon and Hazel Lawrence.



She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lee Mitchell, of Palm Coast, FL; son, Jon Dean Mitchell (Angelisa), of Clinton; granddaughters, Miranda Honiker, of Palm Coast and Laney Hope Mitchell, of Clinton; sister, Dorothy Weathersby, of Terry; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, the Rev. Charles Bowdler officiating. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Stewpot Jackson, PO Box 3610, Jackson, MS 39206.