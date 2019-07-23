Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Winfield First United Methodist Church,
835 Bankhead Highway,
Winfield, MS
Resources
Rose Carolyn Byrd


1947 - 2019
Rose Carolyn Byrd Obituary
Rose Carolyn Byrd

Winfield - Rose Carolyn Byrd, 72, of Winfield, died Thursday at Northwest Medical Center after a long illness.

She was born January 3rd, 1947, in Utica, Mississippi, the daughter of Rosemary and Carroll Byrd.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening and caring for animals, and was a longtime member of Winfield United Methodist Church, where she played piano and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Sherry of Winfield, Alabama; a brother, Carney Byrd of Raymond, Mississippi; son, David Harris, of Decatur, Georgia; daughter, Carol Haynes of Bremen, Germany.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Winfield First United Methodist Church, 835 Bankhead Highway, Winfield, AL 35594.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 23, 2019
