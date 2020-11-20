Rose Lloyd Hopper
Rose Lloyd Hopper of Lincoln, AL died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She was 79.
A native of and raised in Meridian, MS, she was born on June 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Hervey and Margaret Blanks Lloyd.
Rose was a woman of deep faith, and, above all, was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ. Her greatest loves included her family, reading the Bible, gardening, playing the piano, and listening to the Gaithers. She was a wonderful artist and a talented woman with a keen eye for photography, and an incredibly skilled oil painter. She also was a prolific writer of Bible expositions and witty stories.
Rose was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a tremendous sense of humor and a most generous, compassionate heart. Anyone that met her loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 62-1/2 years, Bruce L. Hopper; daughters, Rose Marie "Ree" Hopper, of Madison, MS and Sherry Thurston (Mark), of Franklin, TN; sons, Steve Hopper (Linda), of Madison, MS and Joey Hopper (Paige), of Leeds, AL; sister, Stephanie Robinson (Jim Jenner), of Laurel, MS; grandchildren: Stephen Thurston, Ashley Thurston, Jason Hopper (Becky), Paul Hopper (Gina), and Ella Hopper; great grandchildren: Theolyn Hopper and Hayes Hopper; and a host of other relatives.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Natchez Trace Memorial Park in Madison, MS. Please wear masks and observe social distancing best practices.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief Fund, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or by visiting www.samaritanspurse.org
.