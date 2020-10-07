Rosemary Anderson
Byram - Rosemary Teresa Eichenberger Anderson, 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Edgewood Health and Rehab. Visitation will be Friday, October 09, 2020 at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church in Byram from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.
Rosemary was born February 23, 1940 in Jackson, MS. She was adopted by Joseph and Thelma Eichenberger as their only child. A graduate of Clinton High School, she attended Mississippi College and was employed by the State of Mississippi. She was also an accomplished artist, seamstress, and floral arrangement artist. Rosemary was a blessing to all who knew her.
She is survived by her friends, Ann Hancock, Buddy Herbert, and Sharon and Jeff Tackett; her beloved church family at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church; and her family of caregivers at Edgewood.
Memorial donations can be made to Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church, 6880 S. Siwell Rd. Byram, MS 39272.
