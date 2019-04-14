|
Rosemary Cochrane Nix
Jackson - Rosemary Cochrane Nix died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi (with her family by her side).
Rosemary lived an abundant life with her family and friends. Her deep love and respect of the natural world was a lifelong gift to her children and their loved ones. Her artistic proclivities brought beauty into the everyday life of her rambunctious family. Her great appreciation of extraordinary experiences taught her children the importance of both broadening their horizons and gratefulness to have had such experiences. The joyful love affair with her husband was indeed something for her children to behold. Rosemary was loved.
Rosemary Cochrane Nix was born on October 18, 1934, to Frederick and Dorothea Cochrane in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of three children. She was a majorette and voted Miss Clearfield County Fair while attending Clearfield High School. She graduated from Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
While working at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital as a neonatal nurse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rosemary met James Elmer Nix, M.D. Rosemary and Elmer fell in love immediately - forever. They were married in 1956 and lived in Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama before settling in Jackson, Mississippi where they raised their family.
Rosemary was an accomplished artist whose creativity and talent as a watercolorist brought beauty into the lives of not only those closest to her but also the individuals with whom she painted and those who purchased her work. Her paintings were recognized in several national juried shows. She served as President of the Mississippi Watercolor Society and held leadership roles in the Jackson Watercolor Group and the Art Study Club. She was a member of the Gaddis Group Studio and treasured her time painting and learning there with her artist friends.
Rosemary was a great movie critic; she watched all genres so she could decide for herself what she thought. She also liked her movie snacks. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the fellowship and books of her "Sweet Thursday that Meets on Tuesday Book Club." Her favorite childhood book was A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and her last book, unfinished, was Boys in the Boat. She loved the Ole Miss Rebels through thick and thin. She knew the football and basketball players names and cheered heartily alongside her family for decades. She taught her children and grandchildren this same loyalty from an early age.
The Nixes were founding members of Covenant Presbyterian Church and she was an active member, teaching Sunday School for many years. She also served in several leadership roles with Central Medical Auxiliary and provided numerous volunteer hours at her children's schools and in the community.
Rosemary Nix was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothea Cochrane, her daughter, Rosemary, her granddaughter, Alexandra Nix and her much loved husband, Elmer. She is survived by her older siblings, Pete Buchanan (Nancy) and Joan Turner (Peck) and her four children: Georgia Nix Miller (Gary) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Susie Nix Hill (Buddy) of Newport, Rhode Island, James Elmer "Jimmy" Nix Jr. (Susan) of Jackson, Mississippi, and Robert L. "Bobby" Nix (Trina) of Oxford, Mississippi. There are twelve surviving grandchildren: Rosemary Stegall (Brannon) of San Antonio, Texas, Brad Nix (Sarah) of Houston, Texas, Will Miller (Valerie) of Baltimore, Maryland, Beau Hill (Lemise) of Stamford, Connecticut, Ali Hill of New York, New York, Tori Hill of Newport, Rhode Island, James Elmer "Jimmy" Nix III (Anna) and Eric Nix (Mariclaire) of Jackson, Mississippi, John Nix (Molly) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Peter Nix (Leslie) of New York, New York, and Connor Nix and Aidan Nix of Oxford, Mississippi. There are nine surviving great-grandchildren: Abigail Stegall, John Brannon Stegall, James Nix, Natalie Nix, Luke Nix, James Elmer Nix IV, Jack Nix, Tait Nix and Mary Myron Nix.
Rosemary's family would like to thank the devoted staff of St. Dominic's Hospital, Baptist Memorial Hospital and Hospice Ministries for their loving care and support.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend funeral services at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Mississippi, 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Visitation will be in the church's fellowship hall from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Hospice Ministries.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019