Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Rosemary Idom
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
West Memphis - Rosemary Cook Idom, 98, of West Memphis, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 11,2019, in Memphis, Tennessee. Formerly a longtime resident of Jackson, Mississippi, Rosemary retired from McRae's (now Belk) Department Stores after 23 years as a buyer. She was a member of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church for over 60 years and a former member of the Concordia Luncheon Club in Jackson.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Armour J. Idom; parents Woodley and L'Cille Cook; sisters Elinor Strickland, Jackie Windham, and Fay Thomas; and brother A. W. Cook. She is survived by daughters Sandra (Eddie) Brawley and Beverly (Billy) Milton, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Broadmeadow United Methodist Church, 4419 Broadmeadow Drive, Jackson, Mississippi 39206, or the West Memphis First United Methodist Church, 215 North Missouri Street, West Memphis, Arkansas 72301.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019
