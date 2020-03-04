Services
Rosemary Feese Tennant


1936 - 2020
Rosemary Feese Tennant, age 83, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama.

Rosemary was born on March 8, 1936 to the late Louis Hickman Rodgers Feese and Nell James Feese. She graduated from Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary in Richmond, VA in 1957. She worked at the Easter Seal Center in Augusta, GA and as an occupational therapist at the Veterans Administration Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS, where she became OT department head and retired after 30+ years of service.

While in Jackson she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church where she served the church as a children's Sunday school teacher, a Stephen Minister, a Lamplighter, and sang in the choir. In Auburn she was a member of

Auburn United Methodist Church and the Joel McDavid Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Everett W. (Bill) Tennant and brother, Louis Hickman Rogers Feese II. She is survived by her children, Grace Elizabeth, Louis Everett, Andy (Claudette) and Madrid Olivia Poultney (Chris), grandchildren, Sylvia Rosemarie, Margaret Lee, and William Claude Tennant, and Ruth Grace Poultney, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Galloway United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with service to follow in the Sanctuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galloway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1092, Jackson, MS 39215.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
