Rosemary Reed Collins
Marvell - Rosemary Reed Collins, age 79, widow of Jesse Collins, died at her home in Marvell Saturday June 8, 2019. She was born June 24, 1939 the daughter of Mack and Opal Guest Reed. Rosemary was a member of the Marvell First Baptist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher for young adults. She worked for Marvell Public School for many years as a teacher before serving as Dean of Students at Marvell Academy and teaching fifth and sixth grade and twelfth grade government.
Rosemary is survived by her two daughters: Phyllis Storey and husband Curtis of Marvell and Camille Collins of Greenville, MS, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren
Visitation: 5:00-8:00 PM Friday June 14th at the Marvell First Baptist Church. Funeral Services: 10:00 AM Saturday June 15th at the Marvell First Baptist Church. Burial will be 4:00 PM Saturday at Concord Cemetery in Bruce, Mississippi
Arrangements by Bob Neal & Sons-Brickell Funeral Home, Marvell, AR Guestbook/obits: bobnealandsons.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019