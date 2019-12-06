|
Rosemary South
Brandon - Rosemary Hegwood South, 85, passed away on December 5, 2019 at her home in Brandon, Mississippi.
Rosemary was born in Jackson, Mississippi on August 3, 1934 to Weldon Butel Hegwood and Mary Emma McAfee Hegwood. Rosemary loved being a wife and a mother. She was a former member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and Brandon Baptist Church, but was currently a participant at Oak Dale Baptist Church.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Lanny A. South (Claire), Danny F. South (Rhonda), William "Bill" W. South, and Cherie Crane (Rickie); grandchildren, Chasity Sellars, Lanny Michael South, Cameron South, Danielle Houser, Daniel South, Brittany South, Allison South, Jessica South, Abigail South, Sara South, Jennifer Crane, and Matthew Crane (Monica); brother, Maurice Hegwood (Peggy); nephews, Gil Hegwood and Brooke Hegwood, as well as numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Froebel "Sonny" South.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, followed by a service in the chapel at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at 2:00 pm at the Pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019