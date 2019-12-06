Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home,
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home,
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary South
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary South


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary South Obituary
Rosemary South

Brandon - Rosemary Hegwood South, 85, passed away on December 5, 2019 at her home in Brandon, Mississippi.

Rosemary was born in Jackson, Mississippi on August 3, 1934 to Weldon Butel Hegwood and Mary Emma McAfee Hegwood. Rosemary loved being a wife and a mother. She was a former member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and Brandon Baptist Church, but was currently a participant at Oak Dale Baptist Church.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Lanny A. South (Claire), Danny F. South (Rhonda), William "Bill" W. South, and Cherie Crane (Rickie); grandchildren, Chasity Sellars, Lanny Michael South, Cameron South, Danielle Houser, Daniel South, Brittany South, Allison South, Jessica South, Abigail South, Sara South, Jennifer Crane, and Matthew Crane (Monica); brother, Maurice Hegwood (Peggy); nephews, Gil Hegwood and Brooke Hegwood, as well as numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Froebel "Sonny" South.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, followed by a service in the chapel at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at 2:00 pm at the Pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now