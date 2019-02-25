Rosie Jauquine McPhail



Madison - Rosie Jauquine McPhail died peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. Jauquine was born August 30, 1934 and grew up in Edinburg MS., where she met and married her childhood sweetheart, John McPhail. One of John and Jauquine's many ventures in life was to spend a year in Germany while John was in the Service. In 1963 they moved to Flora, where they lived for eight years and made some lifelong connections. In 1971, they moved and settled in Canton to raise their four children. The family joined and attended First Presbyterian Church. Jauquine, being a believer in Jesus Christ, was eager to contribute in the church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and as President of the Women of the Church. The McPhail's were also active members of the Canton Lion's Club. They helped raise money each year during the Lion's Club auction and Jauquine served as chapter Secretary for several years. In 2009, the couple moved to St Catherine's Village in Madison, MS., where they participated in many activities and made many friends.



Jauquine dearly loved to travel with the family when her kids were young, and then later in life with John. She especially loved trips to the mountains and going on cruises. Jauquine also loved arts and crafts as she was blessed with creative and artistic talents. She will be best remembered for her loving kindness and she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Virgie Mae Ross; a son, Johnnie Dale; and a granddaughter, Skylar Summerhill. Jauquine is survived by her husband of 67 years, John McPhail, a son, David (Pam) of Yazoo City, daughters, Donna Kettleman (Philip) of Yazoo City, Johnna LeVern (Chris) of Brandon, Dawn Summerhill (Wade) of Flowood, and sisters Jean Coghlan and Brenda Wilcher (Billy) of Edinburg. Jauquine is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Graveside service will be at Ebenezer cemetery in Edinburg at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Canton Lion's Club %Tom Corlett 416 Meadowgreen Lane, Canton, MS 39046



Pallbearers: Matthew Kettleman, Jonathan Alford, Matt Draper, John David McPhail, Michael McPhail, Mitch Draper and Jacob Braxton - Grandsons



Honorary Pallbearers: Members of Canton Lion's Club



Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019