Rosie Ledlow Richardson



Flora - Rosie L. Richardson, 83, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Flora with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in Flora Cemetery.



Rose was born of October 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Henry and Lunnie Ledlow. A long time resident of Flora, She worked alongside her husband, JW in their family businesses. Mrs. Richardson will be remembered as caring; always putting others needs above her own. She loved spending time with family and cherished her grandchildren. Mrs. Richardson was active in First Baptist Church of Flora for over 50 years.



She is preceded in death by: her brothers, Willie Ledlow, Robert Ledlow, Hubert Ledlow, and sisters; Ruby Kalil, and Earline Setzler and Barbara Ledlow Jones.



Survivors include: her husband, JW Richardson of Flora; sons, Lewis Kalil (Laura) of Bentonia; son, Jay Richardson of Nashville, TN; Elton Richardson (Angie) of Madison; grandchildren, Ruby Ann (Paul), Tony (Ashley), Elena, Nathan (Kelly), Brielle, Chris, Noah, Brandon Rose, 2 great grandchildren Jonah and Kohen and sisters, Katherine Plunkett of Bentonia and Annette McCullough of Madison.



Memorials may be made to the building fund, First Baptist Church of Flora, 102 Jackson St, Flora, MS 39071 Published in Clarion Ledger on July 2, 2019