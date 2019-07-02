Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Ledlow Richardson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie Ledlow Richardson Obituary
Rosie Ledlow Richardson

Flora - Rosie L. Richardson, 83, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Flora with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in Flora Cemetery.

Rose was born of October 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Henry and Lunnie Ledlow. A long time resident of Flora, She worked alongside her husband, JW in their family businesses. Mrs. Richardson will be remembered as caring; always putting others needs above her own. She loved spending time with family and cherished her grandchildren. Mrs. Richardson was active in First Baptist Church of Flora for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by: her brothers, Willie Ledlow, Robert Ledlow, Hubert Ledlow, and sisters; Ruby Kalil, and Earline Setzler and Barbara Ledlow Jones.

Survivors include: her husband, JW Richardson of Flora; sons, Lewis Kalil (Laura) of Bentonia; son, Jay Richardson of Nashville, TN; Elton Richardson (Angie) of Madison; grandchildren, Ruby Ann (Paul), Tony (Ashley), Elena, Nathan (Kelly), Brielle, Chris, Noah, Brandon Rose, 2 great grandchildren Jonah and Kohen and sisters, Katherine Plunkett of Bentonia and Annette McCullough of Madison.

Memorials may be made to the building fund, First Baptist Church of Flora, 102 Jackson St, Flora, MS 39071
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now