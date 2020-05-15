Rosie Woodward
Raymond - Rosie Vee Woodward, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2020. She was 87. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Pearl. It is requested that attendees follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
Mrs. Woodward was born to Edward Pevey and Bernice Ferguson Pevey on January 04, 1933. After earning her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi, she retired from the State of Mississippi after many years of employment. She was a faithful member of Wynndale Baptist Church. Rosie was an outstanding cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and keeping house. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Woodward. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Louie Woodward; son, Randy Woodward of Pearl; sister, Susan Taylor of Missouri; granddaughter, Amy and grandson, Ricky; extended family and a host of friends.
Donations may be made to Wynndale Baptist Church.
Online guestbook available at chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Raymond - Rosie Vee Woodward, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2020. She was 87. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Pearl. It is requested that attendees follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
Mrs. Woodward was born to Edward Pevey and Bernice Ferguson Pevey on January 04, 1933. After earning her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi, she retired from the State of Mississippi after many years of employment. She was a faithful member of Wynndale Baptist Church. Rosie was an outstanding cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and keeping house. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Woodward. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Louie Woodward; son, Randy Woodward of Pearl; sister, Susan Taylor of Missouri; granddaughter, Amy and grandson, Ricky; extended family and a host of friends.
Donations may be made to Wynndale Baptist Church.
Online guestbook available at chancellorfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 17, 2020.