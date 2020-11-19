Dr. Rowland Patrick Welsh
Jackson - Dr. Rowland Patrick Welsh, 76, suddenly passed onto his next adventure Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Jackson. His wife, Jean Richardson Welsh, was holding his hand.
Pat was born July 31, 1944, in Hattiesburg, to the late Fulton and Dorothy " Dot" Welsh. A 1962 honor graduate of Hattiesburg High School, Pat was on the basketball team, a class officer, and was voted Most Handsome. In recent years, Pat and Jean could often be found out on the town in Hattiesburg with their "Class of '62 Faithfuls". Pat went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. There he fell in love with Jean, and the two were rarely apart in the five decades to followed. At USM Pat was very active in ROTC and a fixture of the school's student leadership and campus life. Following graduation he enrolled at University of Tennessee, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery.
Pat is a veteran of the US Army where he served his country as a Major in the US Army Dental Corps. He and Jean were stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where they made deep friendships that continue to this day. After their tour in Germany, the pair moved to Jackson with their growing family. He had practiced in Jackson since 1974 and genuinely loved all his patients. Pat was active in both the American Dental Association and the Mississippi Dental Association where he served as the Secretary-Treasurer as well as serving on the ethics committee.
An incredibly active father, he was the coach of numerous youth sports teams, teaching Sunday School, fostering his sons and grandsons through their journeys to Eagle Scout, and lived his life as an example for how to treat others. He loved golf, racketball, tennis, pool, ping pong, was an avid bowler, and all yard games, especially corn hole and bocci ball.
Pat loved God and exemplified the Lord's gentleness, joy, and kindness in all aspects of his life. Pat and Jean are active members of Northminster Baptist Church, and the pair adore their Sunday School classmates. Through the years, Pat was a member and leader of Crisio, Explorer's Bible Study, and his Tuesday Morning Sharing Group. Pat and Jean were early supporters of Young Life Jackson, of which they were very involved over the last three decades. He loved Micah 6:8 "...and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God."
Pat always wanted to make others feel welcomed and appreciated. His smile, kind words, and warm eyes never met a stranger. He loved life deeply; spontaneity was his modus operandi. He was eager for adventure and travel anytime, day or night. His "dad jokes", puns, and love for the road garnered him the nickname: Clark Griswald. Pat and Jean's love for travel ensured countless road trips and plane rides to explore new things and make memories with the ones they love.
Along with his parents, Fulton and Dot Welsh, Pat is preceded in death by his loving sister, Martha Ellen Reichardt. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Jean Richardson Welsh of Jackson; daughter, Elizabeth Welsh Prestel (Danny) of Madison; son, Eric Patrick Welsh (Stephannie) of Jackson; and son Patrick William Welsh of New Orleans. Grandchildren Stuart Ramsey of Biloxi, Whit Ramsey (Katie) of Hattiesburg, Beckett and Lachlan Welsh of Jackson and Theodore, Hans and Annie Winkleman of Woodstock, VT. He is also survived by his brother, Fulton James Welsh of Arlington, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Due to rising COVID cases in Mississippi, an immediate family only service will be held Saturday, November 21, at 1PM at Northminster Baptist Church. For Pat's friends and loved ones unable to attend, services will be live-streamed through the Northminster Website (https://northminsterbaptist.live/watch-live/
) Inurnment of ashes will be at the Northminster columbarium. After the pandemic, the Welsh family will have a celebration of Pat's life for his community of loved ones.
In-lieu of flower, the family asks that donations be made to: -The Pat and Jean Welsh Dale Center Graduate Fellowship Endowment (2420). http://www.usmfoundation.com/welsh
or to the Northminster Baptist Church Pastors' Benevolence Fund