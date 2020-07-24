Roy Wayne PendergrassBrandon, MS - Roy Wayne Pendergrass, 75 of Brandon, MS passed away July 20, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. Roy was born January 23, 1945 in Shuqualak, MS, the youngest son of the late William David and Mary Butler Pendergrass.He graduated from Noxubee County High School with outstanding academic accomplishments. He was also known for his talent on the football field, as a "speedy running back" and made the Big Black Conference All Star team. He went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree from East Mississippi Jr. College.Roy believed in God, family and working hard. He retired from Packard Electric in Clinton, MS and received several awards for his outstanding job and dedication to the company. He loved reading the Bible, watching football (Ole Miss being his favorite), drinking coffee with friends, being with family and listening to music.Roy is survived by his sons: Chris Pendergrass of Canton, MS and Kevin Pendergrass of Madison, MS; daughter: Beth Busbea of Flowood, MS; one sister: Bernice Foster of Manassas, VA; two brothers: Aubrey Pendergrass of Van Cleve, MS, and Jerry Pendergrass of Ocean Springs, MS as well as two grandchildren: Brianna Pendergrass of Nashville, TN, and Jesse Busbea of Flowood, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.There will be a private family service August 7, 2020 at Butler Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Brandon, MS.