1/
Royce Eugene Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce Eugene Wood

Royce Eugene Wood, 91, passed away from heart failure on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence in Brandon, Mississippi. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Meadowbrook Church of Christ, in Jackson, Mississippi, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Masks are required, please, and social distancing best practices are in effect. A private burial will be immediately following the service.

Royce was born on May 27, 1929 in Odessa, Texas. His parents were Clarence Samuel and Suzy Choate Wood, from Iraan, Texas. After graduating from San Marcus Military Academy in San Marcos, Texas, he attended Dallas Christian College where he met his wife, Georgia Ann Borchelt, from Murphysboro, Illinois.

Upon completion of his degree in ministerial science, they began their ministry, which spanned 42 years and included churches in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Mississippi. He and Georgia retired to Brandon in 1993.

Royce was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Sue Sonntag of Clifton, TX; his daughter, Grace Ann Stevens, and son Craig Wood and his wife Cindy, all of Brandon; grandchildren Christopher Stevens and his wife Lindsey of Pearl, Caleb Stevens and his wife Paige of Brandon, and Hannah Moses of Memphis, TN; great grandchildren, Alexander and Hazel Stevens, both of Pearl.

The family wishes to thank Dwayne Blaylock, Dr. Monet Casey and all the staff at Merit Health River Oaks, for the care and support shown to Royce and his family during his brief illness. In addition, many thanks for the kind and dedicated staff of Compassus Hospice, especially clinical manager Ashley Powell.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved