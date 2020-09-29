Royce Eugene WoodRoyce Eugene Wood, 91, passed away from heart failure on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence in Brandon, Mississippi. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Meadowbrook Church of Christ, in Jackson, Mississippi, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Masks are required, please, and social distancing best practices are in effect. A private burial will be immediately following the service.Royce was born on May 27, 1929 in Odessa, Texas. His parents were Clarence Samuel and Suzy Choate Wood, from Iraan, Texas. After graduating from San Marcus Military Academy in San Marcos, Texas, he attended Dallas Christian College where he met his wife, Georgia Ann Borchelt, from Murphysboro, Illinois.Upon completion of his degree in ministerial science, they began their ministry, which spanned 42 years and included churches in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Mississippi. He and Georgia retired to Brandon in 1993.Royce was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Sue Sonntag of Clifton, TX; his daughter, Grace Ann Stevens, and son Craig Wood and his wife Cindy, all of Brandon; grandchildren Christopher Stevens and his wife Lindsey of Pearl, Caleb Stevens and his wife Paige of Brandon, and Hannah Moses of Memphis, TN; great grandchildren, Alexander and Hazel Stevens, both of Pearl.The family wishes to thank Dwayne Blaylock, Dr. Monet Casey and all the staff at Merit Health River Oaks, for the care and support shown to Royce and his family during his brief illness. In addition, many thanks for the kind and dedicated staff of Compassus Hospice, especially clinical manager Ashley Powell.