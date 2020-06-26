Dr. Rozyln Anne Zuber
Dr. Rozyln Anne Zuber

Jackson - Dr. Rozyln Anne Zuber, 49, of Jackson, MS died on June 16, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

Visitation was held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Beth-el M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

She is survived by her father: Walter Zuber, Sr. , one brother, Ryan Zuber , and three sisters: Cicely Zuber , Brandi Zuber , and Juliette Zuber-Tate




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Beth-el M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

