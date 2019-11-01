Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS
R.t. "Dan" Hanchey


1938 - 2019
R.t. "Dan" Hanchey Obituary
R.T. "Dan" Hanchey

Madison, MS - Roy Tullos "Dan" Hanchey, 81, died November 1st, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. His visitation and funeral will take place in Madison, Mississippi at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4th from 6-8 PM and the funeral service will follow on Tuesday, November 5th at 11 AM.

Dan (or Tullos as known by his family) was born in Grant, Louisiana on September 23rd, 1938. He was the eldest son born to Roy and Dorothy Hanchey. Dan worked in radio and television production most of his life as a radio personality, programming manager, and talk show host.

He is survived by his children: Lisa Boyer (Tim), Damon Hanchey (Rita), and Deanne Cuevas (Kendall); brother, Dale Hanchey (Cindy); sister, Myrna Crow (Larry); sister, Dianne Kovach; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
