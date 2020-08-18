Ruben C. Hughes



The everlasting spirit of Ruben C. Hughes entered the world the 9th of 15 children, born the 9th month of the 9th day in 1938 in Forest, MS. He matriculated at E.T. Hawkins High School, where he became esteemed for his rhetorical skills and impact amongst his peers. As a charismatic 16-year-old, he began his career as a radio disc-jockey, debuting his self-produced blues segment at WMAG. Fueled by his determination for success, he enrolled at Tennessee State University, where he studied political science minoring in speech. His full-time radio career began at WQIC in Meridian, MS, where he worked as an on-air personality and the station's program and religious director; subsequently, he ventured into promotions, booking world-class gospel artists: Shirley Caesar, Rev. Al & Aretha Franklin, Mahalia Jackson, the Mighty Clouds of Joy, and friend Sam Cooke. In 1964, he took his talents to WMOZ in Mobile, AL, serving as the station's Program Director and affectionately became known as "Sugar Daddy." Here, he thrived as an entrepreneur, founding two successful businesses: a record shop and a nightclub, while simultaneously cultivating a rewarding career, for over a decade, as Circulation Manager for the Mobile Press Register. In 1969, he was featured in JET Magazine for his collaboration with Vernon and Robert Floyd to build WORV radio in Hattiesburg, MS, the first African-American owned station in the state. There, he forged a lifelong friendship with James Brown, who would later support his ultimate dream. Known for his fearless ambition, incredible tenacity, and hard work, in 1988, he achieved his lifelong goal of opening his own radio station founding WGNL 104.3 in Greenwood, MS, which currently stands as the most dynamic and trusted radio station in the Mississippi Delta; In 2002, he ventured into the Urban/Contemporary market and founded WGNG 106.3. For several decades, Ruben led the Mississippi Delta, producing highly successful and legendary Blues concerts, including the Cotton Capital Blues Festival. Ruben departed his earthly existence on August 6th in Greenwood, Ms and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maxine Hughes; four (4) children: Tony (Marion) Hughes of Madison, MS, Cyreio (Willete) Hughes of Greenwood, MS, Charmaine Hughes of Mobile, AL, and Vikki (Perry) Williams of Stockbridge, GA; three (3) sisters: Emma Jones of Fort Wayne, IN; Alice Faye Holifield of Mobile, AL, and Bobbie Jean Hughes Hunter of Brandon, MS; six (6) grandchildren: Jasmine Hughes, Jamison Hughes, Armesha Shelby, Jay (Rhea-Anna) Hughes, Sydney Williams, and Kennedy Williams; three (3) great-grandchildren Addisyn Shelby, Christian Shelby, Brooklyn Hughes, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Arrangements - Thursday, August 20, 2020. Public Viewing - 12 -6 PM Century Funeral Home 801 Walthall St. Greenwood, MS 38930. Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM LeFlore County Civic Center 200 MS-7 Greenwood, MS 38930 Saturday, August 22, 2020. Interment - (Mausoleum Burial) 11:00 AM Lovelady Cemetery Hwy 21 Forest, MS 39074.









