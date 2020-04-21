|
|
Ruby Jewel Strawder
Meadows Place, TX - Ruby Jewel Strawder, 89, formerly of Pearl, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Ruby was the youngest of five children growing up in Smith County, MS. As an adult she moved to Jackson, MS and eventually became the wife of Hilbert Jackson Strawder and the mother of Deborah Kay Strawder. The family moved to Pearl, MS where they lived for years. Ruby later moved to Brandon, MS and then to Sugar Land, TX to be with her daughter. Ruby loved her family dearly with only a greater love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who she served faithfully throughout her life. Just as she loved, she was loved right back by all who knew her as she never met a stranger and was kind to everyone.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert Jackson Strawder; granddaughter, Dana Brooke Dearman; parents, William and Matilda Butler; brother, Barton Butler; sisters, Quay Fortenberry, Kate Puckett and Willie Vance. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Strawder Pina (Joe); grandson, David Joseph Dearman and great-grandson, David Joseph Dearman, Jr..
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, Sandy Olive and Olivia Banos, her Palliative Care team, Pastor Terry Houston and numerous others who helped in her journey.
Visitation will be 9:30am-10:30am, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will follow at 11:00am in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020