Ruby Lee Henson Karnes
Clinton - Ruby Lee Henson Karnes was born at home on March 28, 1930, in Etheridge,
Tennessee, to Robert Theo Henson and Flora Bell South Henson. She eloped with Charles Edward Karnes on January 2, 1950, and spent her married life in Missouri, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Mississippi. She delighted in raising her three daughters, Charletta, Teresa, and Angela. In 1967 she moved to Clinton, Mississippi, where she lived for the rest of her life. Her husband died on February 28, 1971. She worked as a seamstress at Batte Furniture Store and was later was a clerk at Gayfer's (now Dillard's) department store where she worked for twenty-three years. She also worked as the part-time secretary at the Clinton Church of Christ. After retirement, she sewed pillows and home accessories for Premiere Fabrics in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a founding member of the Bookworm Stitchers at the Clinton Public Library and helped this group design and sew the Mississippi quilt displayed at the Clinton Welcome Center, where she also volunteered. She was active in her church and loved attending every chance she could. She taught Sunday school, created bulletins and bulletin boards, and kept attendance. She also enjoyed water aerobics, gardening, and caring for her beloved dogs. Ruby thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren: Jason and Sarah Dill, who live in Jackson, and Charlie and Samuel Kellum who live in New Orleans. She was blessed to be a great-grandmother when James Dill was born. She is survived by her daughters Charletta Dill and Teresa Karnes of Clinton, MS and Angela Kellum (Les) of New Orleans, LA. Her grandchildren Jason Dill (Destini) and Sarah Dill of Jackson, MS and Charlie and Samuel Kellum of New Orleans, LA and great-grandson James Dill of Jackson, MS. She is also survived by her sister Reba Owens of Bernie, MO and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Abel, son-in-law, Jay Dill, and nephew, DeWayne Owens. Her family thanks the "brothers and sisters" from her church and the ladies of the Bookworm Stitchers who provided support, transportation, and true friendship when she needed them the most. A special thanks to Onita McClendon, who was dearly loved by her. Ruby was cared for by family, friends, and professionals at the Clinton Healthcare Center until her death on March 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held on March 27 in Malden, Missouri. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held locally at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020