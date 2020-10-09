1/
Rudolph Gilbert Gill Sr.
1951 - 2020
Rudolph Gilbert Gill, Sr.

Brandon, MS - Rudolph Gilbert Gill, Sr., 69, of Brandon passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1951 to Gilbert and O'Tomie Gill in Lampasas, Texas. He attended and graduated from Lampasas High School and was proud to be a Battlin' Badger. After high school, he embarked on a 40-year career in the poultry industry. His passion for the poultry business led him from Lampasas to Fredricksburg, Texas, Fresno, California, and lastly, Brandon, Mississippi. In 1995, he founded and created Gill Enterprises Inc. He was a highly successful entrepreneur, proudly contracting for Tyson Foods for twenty-five years. In his leisure time he really enjoyed football and baseball and was a passionate fan of Texas A&M, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. He enjoyed attending games with family and friends any time he could.

He loved his family dearly and his grandchildren were his true pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gill, sons Brandy Shane Gill (Melissa), Rudolph G. Gill Jr. (Rachel), Raymond Cardenas Jr. (Anitra), daughters Sheena Gill Pace (Jason), Sasha Gill Williamson (Bryan), Candie Cardenas, and was the proud grandpa to thirteen grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, TX.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
OCT
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
OCT
14
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joanna Oram
October 8, 2020
Rudy was a super nice friend. I’ll pray for his travels to heaven.
Kathy Hunt
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry for the loss of our classmate. Condolences to his family.
Pamela Kucera
Classmate
October 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elaine Light
Friend
