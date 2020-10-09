Rudolph Gilbert Gill, Sr.
Brandon, MS - Rudolph Gilbert Gill, Sr., 69, of Brandon passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1951 to Gilbert and O'Tomie Gill in Lampasas, Texas. He attended and graduated from Lampasas High School and was proud to be a Battlin' Badger. After high school, he embarked on a 40-year career in the poultry industry. His passion for the poultry business led him from Lampasas to Fredricksburg, Texas, Fresno, California, and lastly, Brandon, Mississippi. In 1995, he founded and created Gill Enterprises Inc. He was a highly successful entrepreneur, proudly contracting for Tyson Foods for twenty-five years. In his leisure time he really enjoyed football and baseball and was a passionate fan of Texas A&M, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. He enjoyed attending games with family and friends any time he could.
He loved his family dearly and his grandchildren were his true pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gill, sons Brandy Shane Gill (Melissa), Rudolph G. Gill Jr. (Rachel), Raymond Cardenas Jr. (Anitra), daughters Sheena Gill Pace (Jason), Sasha Gill Williamson (Bryan), Candie Cardenas, and was the proud grandpa to thirteen grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, TX.
.