|
|
Russell Leon Champlin
Brandon - Russell Leon Champlin, 85, passed away peacefully at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center on March 25, 2019.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Clinton, MS. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Scott Henze and Pastor Stephen Koenig will officiate.
Mr. Champlin was born February 25, 1934, in Arkansas City, Kansas, and grew up in Newkirk, Oklahoma, where he graduated from Newkirk High School. He went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Petroleum Geology where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was an Independent Petroleum Landman and was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. He was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working with model trains and was a member of Central Mississippi Model Railroad Association. His other hobbies included playing golf, following OSU Sports, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Russell was a devoted family man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Chloris Champlin and his brother, Donald Champlin. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Zylpha, his daughters, Denise (Mickey) Reeves, Sharon DeAnn (Gene) Klos, and Dawn Ashby. He has 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Marvin (Carol) Champlin, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1799 Clinton Raymond Road, Clinton, MS., 39056-9622.
Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019