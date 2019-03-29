|
Ruth Ann Doddridge Allison
Sarah - Ruth Ann Doddridge Allison, 94, of Sarah, MS passed away on March 22, 2019 at Methodist Alliance Home Care of Memphis, TN. Services were held Sunday, March 24 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS. Burial followed in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Allison was a homemaker. She and her husband, Sam, co-founded Allison Farms, Inc. in December 1969. She retired from her position as the farm bookkeeper in 2009. She served as Trustee of the First Regional Library System. Mrs. Allison was a member of the Senatobia Culture Club for many years. She was a long-time member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church. She served her church in various roles - Sunday School Teacher, Fellowship Committee member and Treasurer. Mrs. Allison also was treasurer and member of the Crenshaw United Methodist Women's group. She had a passion for sewing, reading, cooking, pickle-making, canning vegetables and working the daily newspaper crossword puzzle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Samuel Allison; daughter, Patricia Madden; parents, Autry and Ruth Doddridge; brother, Thomas Dye Doddridge and granddaughter, Allison Britt. Mrs. Allison is survived by her daughters, Joyce Randall of Birmingham, AL, Diane Britt (Boyer) of Indianola, MS and Ellen Anderson (Bill) of Houston, TX; sons, Marty Allison (Mary) and James Allison (Judy) both of Sarah, MS; brother, James Autry Doddridge, Jr. (Jo) of Olive Branch, MS; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Memorials may be sent to The Samuel M. and Ruth Ann Allison Endowment at Northwest Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 7015, Senatobia, MS 38668, Crenshaw United Methodist Church, Drawer L, Crenshaw, MS 38621 or .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019