|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Gordon
Florence - Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" Gordon, 83, of Brandon and a former longtime resident of McComb went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 26, 2019 at Villa South Assisted Living in Florence, MS.
Known to many as "Miss Libby", she operated a beauty shop and was very loyal to her many customers. She was a graduate of Utica High School and attended beauty college in Jackson. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in McComb where she was a member of the choir. After moving to Brandon she moved her membership to Brandon Baptist Church. She loved to cook and was known for many of her great dishes and cakes. She loved to sing and was an amazing pianist. Her heart was to help people. She had a "Servant's Heart". Libby was a very devoted wife and mother and dearly loved her grandchildren.
She was born September 29, 1935 in Utica, MS . She was the daughter of Walter Prestage Hackler and Naomi Crawford Hackler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bobby" Gordon and one daughter, Jane Ellen Slagle.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurin Gordon Daley and husband, Robert of Raymond; two grandchildren, Emily Slagle and Caleb Slagle and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Visitation is Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1700 Delaware Avenue, McComb, MS 39648 from 11AM until services at 1PM with Dr. Clarence Cooper, Bro. Gayden Harrell officiating and Graveside services with Bro. Ben Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 29, 2019