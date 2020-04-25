|
|
Ruth Gill Smalhout
Johns, MS - Ruth Gill Smalhout, 95, passed away April 22 at Peach Tree Village in Brandon, where she had resided for the past year.
Ruth was born April 10, 1925 in Rankin County to the late John Ivy and Elta Lee Grantham Gill. A longtime resident of Charlotte, NC, she and her husband had retired in 1985 to the Johns community in Rankin County. She was a graduate of Hinds Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she majored in early childhood education. She was a former teacher and a loving homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Erik Smalhout; brothers Monroe Gill, Earl Gill, Andrew Gill, Francis Guy Gill, Fred Gill, Grady Gill and Kenneth Gill; and sisters Lucille Shotts and Sarah Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Antoinette Berry (James) of Johns, and Lynda Dufour (Ted) of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren Emily Berry and fiancee David Caldwell Mason of Jersey City, NJ, Erika Berry of Raleigh, NC, Jacob Dufour of New Orleans, LA, and Anna Dufour of Silverdale, WA; sisters Jean Mills, Helen Van Fleet, Dorothy Montgomery and Carolyn Dickerson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family members at Johns Cemetery in Johns. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Mendenhall is in charge of arrangements.
A special thanks to everyone at Peach Tree Village for the love and kindness that they gave Mama. They all deserve gold crowns!
The family request in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the Johns Cemetery Association, Bea Drake, 1157 Johns-Shiloh Road, Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020