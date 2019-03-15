Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pickens, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Murtagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hammett Murtagh


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Hammett Murtagh Obituary
Ruth Hammett Murtagh

Pickens - Virgie Ruth Hammett Murtagh of Pickens went to her heavenly home on March 14, 2019. She died at Baptist Hospital in Jackson after a short illness.

Ruth was born on December 7, 1939, to Dolph and Virgie Hammett of Lexington. Ruth graduated from Lexington High School in 1958. After graduation, she was employed at the telephone company in Lexington until her marriage to her husband Jimmy. Ruth later worked as office manager for Dr. Paul Goode of Jackson. She worked as a federation secretary for Farm Bureau until her retirement.

Ruth is survived by her sons James Edwin Murtagh Jr (Eddy) and wife Sheryll, Johnny Thomas Murtagh and wife Cathy, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Murtagh, all from Ebenezer.

She is survived by her siblings Libby Dittmar, Flossie Goode, Richard Hammett (Chris), Brenda Adams (Thomas), Robert Hammett (Terrell), Shelia Hammett, Notie Turner (Mike), Dell Waxman (Sammy), Tammie Courts (Myron) and sister-in-law Rosemary Hammett.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Josh Murtagh, Jason Murtagh, Bryan Murtagh, Jay Murtagh, Nicholas Murtagh, Hallie Ruth Rutledge (Bailey), John Thomas Murtagh and four great grandchildren.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband James Edwin Murtagh (Jimmy) and her son Walter Ronald Murtagh, both from Ebenezer, and her parents Dolph and Virgie Hammett and brother Harold Dodd Hammett all from Lexington.

Pallbearers are Jay Murtagh, John Thomas Murtagh, Jason Murtagh, Nicholas Murtagh, Bryan Murtagh, Damon Dittmar, Dan Hart and Chase Hammett.

Visitation will be Friday, March 15, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Southern Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Pickens. Burial will be at the First United Methodist Church of Ebenezer.

Donations may be made to the church or .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now