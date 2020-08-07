Ruth Joy Jackson Barrington
Madison - Ruth Joy Jackson Barrington, age 85, of Madison, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 12, 2020.
Ruth, Ruth Joy, Joy, Mom, Mommaw -- was loved by all. Ruth was a woman of great faith. Always making sure her kids were hearing the word every time the church doors were open. Ruth attended Broadmoor Baptist Church in Jackson faithfully until she was unable. She was born in Bradley, Arkansas where she graduated from Bradley High School after being named "Cutest". Ruth was beautiful inside and out. She was married to James Barrington for 25 years. After moving from Bradley to Texas to Georgia, she settled in Jackson, MS in 1967. Ruth was a smart lady and later worked at Employment Security Commission and other state agencies for 23 years until she retired. She enjoyed sewing and designing and making all of her girl's clothes (to match). She always enjoyed photography and took, according to her grandkids, a million pictures. She was very involved in ballroom dancing for several years. Every Christmas she would have a little "party" for the grandchildren on Christmas Eve. The menu was green punch, little chicken salad sandwiches and sweedish meatballs. On a couple of occasions she made them all matching vests for the occasion. That tradition is still honored now with her grandchilren and their kids.
Throughout her life she demonstrated beauty, strength and self- reliance. She taught us many life lessons. She taught us to have faith in God, be a strong woman and to be prepared.
We would like to thank the Debby and the staff at Beau Ridge Memory Care for the personal and selfless care for the last 4 years.
Ruth was born July 13, 1935, in Bradley, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Edith Jackson.
Ruth's survivors include one sister Carolyn Gray, Stonewall, AR and brothers Max Jackson (Donna), Hot Springs, AR and Clyde Jackson (Anita) Taylorsville, KY; two daughters, Rhonda Williams (Hank) St. Petersburg, FL and Ann McElroy (Bob) Madison, MS; four grandsons, Brady (Cory) Oxford, MS, Robby Britt (Danielle) Lafayette, LA, Thomas McElroy (Missy) Madison, MS and Michael McElroy (Reagan) Madison, MS; eight great-grandchildren, Watson Williamson, Lily Williamson, Elliot Britt, Emma McElroy, Robert McElroy, Camp McElroy, Everett McElroy, Miriam McElroy and one great grandchild due in September.
Pallbearers will be Brady Williamson, Robby Britt, Thomas McElroy and Michael McElroy.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:00 am Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Rickman officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Parkway Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church https://www.broadmoor.org
or Alzheimer's Mississippi, Inc. www.alzms.org
.