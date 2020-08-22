Ruth L. West
Ridgeland - Ruth Lauderdale West, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 21, 2020.
Ruth was born on January 17, 1928 in Troy, Mississippi to Charles Mel and Irene Lauderdale. She grew up on her family farm in Pontotoc County. She graduated from Pontotoc High School, and graduated from Wood Junior College in Mathiston, MS. She worked many years as a secretary at the Welfare Department in Tupelo, Mississippi.
After having three children, she became a homemaker, raising their children and attending all their activities in their lives. She was a devoted, loving wife and mother.
She was a wonderful seamstress, and she enjoyed cross stitching and crossword puzzles. She spent many hours working in her yard.
She was a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and a devoted member of her Sunday School Class.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William "Dub" West, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Dr. David West of Ridgeland, MS, Pam West Dungan of Brandon, MS, and Larry West of Brandon, MS; her grandchildren, Leanne Armstrong (Robbie), Hal Dungan (Lacey) and Clay Dungan; and her great grandchildren, Avery Anne and Remy Armstrong, and Everett Dungan. Ruth is also survived by her three loving sisters: Melna Hattox of Jackson, MS, Betty Jean Altom of Tupelo, MS and Joann Estes of Mooreville, MS and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The West family would like to thank Ashley Martin of Senior Home Care along with her caring and compassionate staff for the care they gave to Ruth.
