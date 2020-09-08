Ruth Louise White Meek



Ruth Meek passed away September 7, 2020, at the age of 94. She had been residing in Olive Branch, MS for the past ten years, after a life long residency of Holmes County, Mississippi.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Lee Meek (Diane) and Barry Meek (Judy) of Oxford, MS, Greg Meek (Dawn) of Olive Branch, MS, three grandchildren, Jennifer McCarter of Jackson, TN, Emily Burton of Oxford, MS and Sarah Kathryn Meek KD Olive Branch, MS, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Lake (Sonny) Meek, Jr., parents Sharkey and Louise White, and siblings Lucille White Harris, Col. Charles White, Dallas Bean White, Elizabeth White Moses and Jack White.



Ruth was born August 16, 1926, in Cruger, MS. During the depression her family relocated to Lexington, MS where she finished high school at Lexington High and attended Drones Business School in Jackson, MS during WWII years. She married William (Sonny) Meek on February 22, 1947, in Louisville, KY and resided in Lexington raising their family. She was an employee of Holmes County Bank where she attained the position of Vice President and worked for many years until her retirement at the age of 75.



Ruth's passion was attending Ole Miss sporting events, particularly football, where she enjoyed her family and friends Saturdays in the Grove each fall until the age of 90. She poured herself into her family and loved spending time with all of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Scripture in John 13:35 says, "By this, all people will know that you are my disciples if you have a love for one another."



Ruth lived a life of hospitality and service to others which was evidence of her faith in Jesus Christ, her savior. She loved many and many loved her. She will be greatly missed.



A celebration of her life will take place Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 am for a graveside service, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lexington, MS. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Getwell Church, England Missions Fund, 7875 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.









