Ruth Pepper Newman
Pearl - Ruth Pepper Newman, 87, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.
Ruth was born on March 3, 1933 in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late Van and Josie Pepper. A graduate of Lincoln High School, she continued her education, earning her Associates' Degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. While at Co-Lin, she met her husband, Paul Newman.
Ruth owned and operated Mississippi Bonding Company and worked as a bail bondsman since 1969. She enjoyed gardening, walking, reading and visiting with her friends. Ruth cherished spending time with her family.
She was a member of Paul Truitt Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Newman.
Survivors include: children, Paula Newman of Pearl; Gene Newman and spouse Betty of Pearl; Leslie Newman and spouse Bob Mihalik of New York, NY; Edie Newman and spouse Angela of Pearl; 4 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her last surviving sister Josie and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital or to the charity of your choice
.