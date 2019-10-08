|
Ruth Roberts
Orange Park, FL - Baby Ruth Henderson Roberts, 86, a longtime resident of Pearl, passed away October 4, 2019, in Orange Park.
Ruth was born March 23, 1933, in Raleigh, the only child of Reuben and Vera Henderson. She retired as a Nurse, working at Rankin General Hospital up and until her retirement. She lived the rest of her retirement life enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth was predeceased in death by her husband, William Truitt Roberts and her granddaughters, Casey M. Roberts and Alicia Ann Lockhart.
Ruth is survived by her children; De Wayne (Neva) Roberts, Ruthie Lou Ann (Michael) Lockhart, Reuben Glenn (Evelyn) Roberts and Kenneth Ray (Sandy) Roberts; grandchildren, Kendra McIntyre, Justin Roberts, Catlin Ratliff, Shannon Maria Lockhart, William Michael Dwain Lockhart, Ben Roberts, Rachael Page, Chris Carter, Dashia Roberts, and Shaina Roberts; many great-grandchildren as well as a numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12 noon, both at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, in Pearl. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.
To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019