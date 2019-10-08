Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Roberts


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Roberts Obituary
Ruth Roberts

Orange Park, FL - Baby Ruth Henderson Roberts, 86, a longtime resident of Pearl, passed away October 4, 2019, in Orange Park.

Ruth was born March 23, 1933, in Raleigh, the only child of Reuben and Vera Henderson. She retired as a Nurse, working at Rankin General Hospital up and until her retirement. She lived the rest of her retirement life enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth was predeceased in death by her husband, William Truitt Roberts and her granddaughters, Casey M. Roberts and Alicia Ann Lockhart.

Ruth is survived by her children; De Wayne (Neva) Roberts, Ruthie Lou Ann (Michael) Lockhart, Reuben Glenn (Evelyn) Roberts and Kenneth Ray (Sandy) Roberts; grandchildren, Kendra McIntyre, Justin Roberts, Catlin Ratliff, Shannon Maria Lockhart, William Michael Dwain Lockhart, Ben Roberts, Rachael Page, Chris Carter, Dashia Roberts, and Shaina Roberts; many great-grandchildren as well as a numerous other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12 noon, both at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, in Pearl. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now