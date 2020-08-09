1/
Ruth Rogers Ferguson
Ruth Rogers Ferguson

Ridgeland - Ruth Rogers Ferguson passed away on August 8, 2020 at Beau Ridge Memory Care in Ridgeland, MS.

Due to COVID restraints, there will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sumner, MS on Monday, August 10th at 2:00 PM. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS, will be handling the arrangements.

Ruth Ferguson was born on October 22, 1927 to Thomas Luther Rogers and Ethel Yates Rogers. She grew up in the Friendship community near Sumner, MS, where she graduated from Sumner High School. She was a bookkeeper and worked for accounting firms. She loved her family and all of her children and grandchildren dearly. Her favorite role in life was that of being a grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Arthur Ferguson, her parents, her sisters, Katherine Monaghan, Eunice Clark, Naomi Clark and her brother Gene Rogers.

Her survivors include daughter Jane Ferguson Lester and her husband Bill Lester of Birmingham, AL, son Tommy Rogers Ferguson and his wife Tina Ferguson of Jackson, MS and son Gregory Neal Ferguson and his wife Andrea Ferguson of Louisiana. Her beloved grandchildren include Brent Ferguson of Jackson, MS, Katie Ferguson of Austin, TX, Hannah Lester of Auburn, AL and Thomas Lester of Birmingham, AL. She has many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Debby Gooch and all the wonderful staff at Beau Ridge Memory Care in Ridgeland, MS, for the very special loving care they provided our mother and grandmother. They have been an incredible blessing in her life and ours.

Memorials can be made to a cause she found to be very special:

Forgotten Children's Ministries

P.O. Box 36399 Birmingham, AL 35236

or at fcmhonduras.org.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
