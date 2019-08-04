Services
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
New Life St. Louis
11570 Mark Twain Lane
Bridgeton, MO
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
New Life St. Louis
11570 Mark Twain Lane
Bridgeton, MO
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
5000 I-55 S
Jackson, MS
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
5000 I-55 S
Jackson, MS
Ruthie Diane Howell


1953 - 2019
Ruthie Diane Howell Obituary
Ruthie Diane Howell

Jackson - Ruthie Diane Howell, of Jackson, MS, and resident of St. Peters, MO traveled all over the world, constantly serving others, and completed life's earthly journey on July 24, 2019.

Diane was born on March 23, 1953 to Rayford and Tommie R. James. She married Bruce A. Howell on July 21 ,1973 and they were blessed with three children: Jared, Leah, and Amy.

Diane is predeceased by her parents, Rayford and Tommie R. James. She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Bruce Howell, three children and seven grandchildren; Jared and Loida Howell (Zoe, Isabella, Judah); Leah and Andrew Arrowood (Zion, Lucia, Mimi); Amy and Dennis Uecker (Elliot); her sister, Lisa and Samuel W. Howard; uncles, aunts, nephews, and many cousins.

Services celebrating the life of Diane Howell will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at New Life St. Louis, 11570 Mark Twain Lane, Bridgeton, MO with a reception and visitation from 3:00 - 6:30 pm, followed by service at 7 PM. On Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the First Pentecostal Church, 5000 I-55 S, Jackson, MS, visitation will begin at 9:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers the Diane Howell Memorial fund has been established, through Global Missions, United Pentecostal Church International World Headquarters, with proceeds being used for a special project in El Salvador, where the Howell family served for many years before transitioning to regional and then global leadership responsibilities in UPCI Global Missions.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019
Remember
