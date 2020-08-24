Sadie Lee Mann
Jackson - "Her children will rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28
Sadie Lee Campbell Mann was born in Carrollton, MS, to Linnie and Grady Campbell on August 6, 1927 and was called home to the Lord on August 20, 2020.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 36 years, Homer Mann and infant son, Kenneth Dudley. She is survived by her son, Steven Mann of Tampa, FL and daughters Julia Mann Boyd (David) of Long Beach, CA and Mary Mann Richardson (Steven) of Baton Rouge, LA. She was "Grandmother" to Haley Boyd Derrig (Mike) of San Pedro, CA, Austin Boyd of Austin, TX, Mary Ashley Richardson of Baton Rouge, LA, Grayson Mann, Julia Mann and Dylan Mann all of Tampa, FL. She was "Great-Grandmommy" to Bennett Derrig of San Pedro, CA. She is also survived by her sisters, Estelle Cooper and Mary Moore, both of Carrollton as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Carrollton, MS and graduated from J.Z. George High School. As one of six children, family was very important to her. Her happiest times were spent with large family gatherings at her birthplace and family farm affectionately known as "Mama Campbell's House". She was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and would tell stories of what it was like being a teenager during WWII. Upon high school graduation, she set out for Memphis TN, where she soon met Homer on a blind date at a Louis Armstrong concert at The Peabody Hotel.
"Lee", as her friends and neighbors knew her, was a long time resident of Jackson, MS. She loved the Lord and was a member of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church where she had many long time friends she cherished. She also cherished her neighbors whom she had close relationships with as they always looked out for each other and shared meals and lots of laughs.
She was an excellent cook and loved to garden which she did until the day of her passing.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Turner Sherrod and Diane Jones for their devotion and companionship.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 1:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Carrollton, MS.
Visit wrightferguson.com
to sign the online guestbook.