Sally Avery YelvertonJackson - Sarah "Sally" Avery Yelverton was born on January 8, 1936, to her parents Ralph Bingham and Sarah Peets Avery. Sally departed this life on July 25, 2020, with Richard L. "Dickie" Yelverton, M.D., her loving husband, at her side. Her love of learning and education took her to H. Sophie Newcomb College, Auburn University and Millsaps College, culminating in her graduating cum laude with a degree in economics in only three years. During her college years she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Dickie Yelverton in 1957.She loved Dickie and her four children unconditionally and that love blossomed and deepened with each generation. Having grown up as an only child, Sally continuously worked to develop a strong sense of family celebrating birthdays, trips to the beach, Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving and Easter over the years. Sally was the consummate host and enjoyed opening her home to her family and friends. She was passionately devoted to her friends and conveyed her infectious love of life to all of the lives around her. Sally's strong maternal instincts caused her to strive to help make everyone's life better.She was an active and faithful member of St. Andrews Cathedral. Her passion for flowers lead her to serve on the Flower Guild for 30 years, serving as Chair for many years. She also served on the Altar Guild and was involved in numerous other ministries. She was an active member of her community through the Junior League of Jackson making fond memories at the Carnival Ball, Arts Festival and other various projects. Throughout her life, she was influenced by the beauty of flowers and cultivated her yard into a special place of peace for all to enjoy. She was also an active member of The Garden Club of Jackson, The Antique Club, and various other social organizations.Sally and Dickie's love of travel took them around the world, including crossing the Masa Mara in a hot balloon, feeding kangaroos in Tasmania, snorkeling with Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos, climbing on the Rock of Gibraltar, walking the Great Wall of China, touring Petra on camel back, boating on the Sea of Galilee, floating in the Dead Sea, just to name a few.She is survived by Dickie Yelverton, her husband of 62 years, son Rick Yelverton (Cindy), daughter Sarah (Phil), daughter Gene (David) and son, Ralph (Carey). Grandchildren: Lee Yelverton (Marguerite), Sam Yelverton (Eden), Kate Garbardi (Ben), Phillip Buffington (Lauren), Avery Truitt (Matt), Will Buffington, KK Buteau (McCray), Luke Ross(Attaleigh), Kendall Ross, Lawson Yelverton, Caroline Yelverton and great grandchildren: Rhodes and Garner Truitt and Callie and Scott Buffington. She will also be missed by her puppies Margo and Maggie.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Sally's name to St. Andrews Cathedral.This will be a private family service July 28 at St. Andrews Cathedral.