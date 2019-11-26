|
Sally Barrett Williamson
Lexington - Sally Barrett Williamson of Lexington died Sunday after a brief illness. Sally was christened Sara Burwell Barrett at her birth on August 22, 1951. She was the daughter of Sara and Pat M. Barrett of Lexington. Sally grew up in Holmes County, and graduated from Vanderbilt University and Mississippi College School of Law. After receiving her law degree, she returned to Lexington with her beloved children Sara and James. She joined Barrett Law Office with her father and two brothers. During her law career she was appointed the Holmes County Youth Court Referee. She also enjoyed practicing law with her niece and nephews until her retirement in 2013.
She was in a loving marriage to Oliver (Rusty) Williamson. Sally was an accomplished dressage rider, and loved fox hunting for many years as a member of Chula Homa Hunt Club.
Sally lived her Christian faith by being a kind, loving and loyal wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest joy in life were her children. Sara Barrett Harvey Roberts, her daughter, is a lawyer in Jackson. She and her husband Patrick Roberts have Sally's precious granddaughter, Margaret Montgomery, who is seven. Sally spent many hours with Margaret teaching her to ride Fancy, the pony she raised for Margaret. Her son James Caden lives and works in Nashville, TN, where he is manager at a successful landscaping company. Sally's stepson, Jacob Williamson, is a maintenance planner with CF Industries and is married to the former Ashley Boatner and is the proud father of Baylor Prentiss.
Sally was especially full of joy in her retirement years. Her children were happy and settled, her husband Rusty was her rock, and Margaret Montgomery was a constant source of happiness.
Sally is survived by her husband and children, her brothers Don Barrett and Pat Barrett, Jr., of Lexington, her sister Mildred Barrett of Houston, TX, and by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. She was much adored by them all and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, followed by a funeral service in the sanctuary at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made online at gifts.mdanderson.org for breast cancer research in memory of Sally Barrett Williamson.
Pallbearers are her nephews, Patrick Barrett, Jonathan Barrett, Richard Barrett, Charles Barrett, John McGill and Rusty's son, Jacob Williamson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019