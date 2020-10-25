Sally Turner Pannel



On August 11, 1947, in Greenville, Mississippi, Sally Ann Turner was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Newell Turner, Sr. She grew up in Belzoni and loved living most of her life there. Sally passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 73.



Sally graduated high school in 1965 from Belzoni High School. She was a lifetime and loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Belzoni, where she enjoyed singing in the choir under her brother's direction. Sally found joy in serving the Lord among friends through the Emmaus Community. For years she worked in the school office at Humphreys Academy. She showed her strength as a 20 year survivor of cancer. Born an Ole Miss fan, her favorite hobby was cheering on the Rebels.



Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Newell Turner Sr. and Carrie Bryan Turner, and her brothers, Thomas Newell Turner Jr. and James Bryan Turner. Her husband Jackie Norris Pannel also preceded her in death.



Survivors include her daughter Carrie Ann Crutcher Eatherly and her husband Wilson of Ridgeland, Mississippi, and her grandsons Wilson Eatherly and Newell Eatherly. She is also survived by her sister in law Rose Marie Noble Turner of Belzoni, and her nieces and nephews: Newell Turner, Jimmy Turner (Terri), and Rosanne Maxwell (Joe) and their families.



A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Belzoni Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family is appreciative of memorial gifts to Sally's church, First United Methodist Church Belzoni, P.O. Box 532, Belzoni, MS 39038 or to the Belzoni Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 520, Belzoni, MS 39038.









