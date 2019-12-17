Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
Sam Cummings Obituary
Sam Cummings

Jackson, MS - Sanford "Sam" Martin Cummings, Sr. 92, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Riggs Manor Smith House in Raymond, MS. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 5:00—8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 20 from 1:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. with a committal in the chapel.

Mr. Cummings was born in Belzoni, MS on April 17, 1927 to Van Cummings and Myrtle "Alice" Young. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a district manager with Valley Gas. He was a member of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Cummings enjoyed golf, deer hunting, and was known for his sense of humor.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Cummings and son-in-law, Rick Cothern. He is survived by his wife of 69 ½ years, Mary Jane Cummings; his children, Jan (Vernon) Ray of Terry, Carol (Jim) Turnage of Brandon, Sanford "Marty" (Cheryl) Cummings, Jr. of Leesburg, VA, and Madeleine (Lynn) Sanders of Lumberton, TX; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
