Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Samuel Marshall Gore Galleries on the MC Campus 199 Monroe Street Clinton , MS Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Clinton Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Clinton Dr. Sam Gore

Clinton - An internationally celebrated artist and Founding Father of the Mississippi College Art Department in the 1950s, Samuel M. Gore passed away Wednesday. The beloved 91-year-old Clintonian leaves a legacy of compelling Christian sculptures underscoring his deep faith and compassion. A beloved Mississippian, longtime mentor and friend to many, Dr. Gore died of cardiac arrest at a Jackson hospital.



Dr. Gore was a painter, sculptor, mentor, teacher and friend to countless people. He was a loving husband, father, great-grandfather and uncle. Throughout his career, the Clintonian noted he was inspired by his late wife, Margie, the love of his life. He said he was never finished learning. Until recently, Dr. Gore taught a sculpting class to a much younger generation. The Samuel M. Gore Art Gallery is named in his honor at Mississippi College.



Barbara Gauntt's book "Samuel M. Gore Blessed with Tired Hands" is filled with her stunning photographs showcasing his art during a career spanning more than six decades. Even at the age of 91, Dr. Gore continued creating extraordinary sculpture.



His sculptures include the Veterans' sculptures in front of the Wolfolk building, in Jackson, and the Clinton Visitors Center; "Christ the Healer" at Baptist Hospital; "Moses the Lawgiver" and "Christ Fulfills the Law" at the Mississippi College Law School in Jackson; and numerous sculptures on the MC campus, the most recent being "Christ in Gethsemane." He has left a visual legacy of sculptures all over the world; his best known may be his live devotional sculpture presentations of The Head of Christ, and Madonna and Child, in scores of church services. He passionately wanted to share the love of Christ and tell His story through art. Sam lived in a larger story where he could not only mold lives directly through personal encounters, but through his works of art that continue to compel multitudes to engage through the Author of that story.



In a forward to Gauntt's book, one of his former students, artist Wyatt Waters praised his mentor. "When he paints, draws or sculpts, it becomes an act of worship that makes one want to participate in a celebration of creation. He transforms lives through his art and his teaching."



Dr. Gore was predeceased by his beloved wife Marjorie Bryant Gore, his parents, Reverend and Mrs. John Ellis Gore, Sr., and by five of his brothers, Dr. Albert Leroy Gore, COL Granville Ivan Gore, John Ellis Gore, Jr., Dudley Ivan Gore, Dr. Bill Wes Gore, and by his two sisters, Johnnie Faye (Gore) Weed and Ella Ruth (Gore) Smith.



Dr. Gore is survived by his four children, Dr. Judith Gore Gearhart (Greg), Paul Bryant Gore (Jody), Janice Gore Mellado (Eddie), and Philip Marshall Gore; grandchildren: Jana Mellado Sayman (Matt), Sara Mellado, Allen Gearhart (Krista), Samuel Gearhart (Callie Tullos) and great grandchildren: Landan Harlin, Marshall Cruthis, Ellis Gearhart.



He is survived also by two of his brothers, BG Thomas Pepper Gore of Clinton; and Daniel Joseph Gore (Sylvia) of Muncy, Pennsylvania, sisters-in-law Marianna Gore (Albert), Janie Gore (John), Lois Gore (Bill), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. His family also includes his beloved current and former colleagues and students at Mississippi College.



Dr. Gore will be buried alongside his beloved wife, Marjorie Bryant Gore, his mother, Mary Letha Pepper Gore and father, John Ellis Gore, Sr., a decorated veteran of WW I and purple heart recipient, in the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, MS.



Visitation will be held at the Samuel Marshall Gore Galleries on the MC Campus at 199 Monroe Street in Clinton from 5:30-8:00 pm on Sunday, April 28. On Monday, April 29, at First Baptist Church of Clinton, there will be visitation and viewing from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM: funeral service at 1:00, followed by burial at Clinton Cemetery on College Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mississippi College "Christ in Gethsemane" sculpture fund or the Mississippi College Art Department sculpture program at mc.edu/give or mail to Mississippi College, PO Box 4003, Clinton, MS 39058.



Sam lived in a larger story where he could not only mold lives directly through personal encounters, but through his works of art that continue to compel multitudes to engage through the author of that story. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019