Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Hospice Ministries
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Donn (Sam) Owens


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sammy Donn (Sam) Owens Obituary
Sammy (Sam) Donn Owens

Clinton - Sammy (Sam) Donn Owens, 69, of Clinton, MS, died at home on April 2, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th in the Chapel of Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Sam was born October 5, 1949 in Chillicothe, MO, the son of late Richard Owens and Beverly Plowman Owens. He was the oldest of four siblings: Liz Anderson of Ridgeland, MS; Kim Cooper and Helen McDonald both of Brandon, MS.

Sam served as a Ranger in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Mississippi College. In 1973 he started Owens Insurance Agency, which remains in operation today. He was an avid trap shooter and hunter.

Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his infant child, Sammy Donn Owens, Jr.

Sam is survived by his wife, Candace Scott Owens; daughter, Laura Owens of Tyler, TX; daughter, Melinda Owens (Rolando) of Ridgeland, MS; son, Jacob Jernigan (Mollie) of Memphis, TN; and son, Richard Owens (Kristen) of Bozeman, MT. He was the proud grandparent of nine grandchildren and the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honour to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now