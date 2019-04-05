Sammy (Sam) Donn Owens



Clinton - Sammy (Sam) Donn Owens, 69, of Clinton, MS, died at home on April 2, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th in the Chapel of Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.



Sam was born October 5, 1949 in Chillicothe, MO, the son of late Richard Owens and Beverly Plowman Owens. He was the oldest of four siblings: Liz Anderson of Ridgeland, MS; Kim Cooper and Helen McDonald both of Brandon, MS.



Sam served as a Ranger in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Mississippi College. In 1973 he started Owens Insurance Agency, which remains in operation today. He was an avid trap shooter and hunter.



Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his infant child, Sammy Donn Owens, Jr.



Sam is survived by his wife, Candace Scott Owens; daughter, Laura Owens of Tyler, TX; daughter, Melinda Owens (Rolando) of Ridgeland, MS; son, Jacob Jernigan (Mollie) of Memphis, TN; and son, Richard Owens (Kristen) of Bozeman, MT. He was the proud grandparent of nine grandchildren and the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honour to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary