Sammy Jerald Cook



Jackson, Mississippi - Sammy Jerald Cook, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



He was born June 30, 1949, to Sammy Ray Cook and Willie Mae Ponder Denton in Magee, MS. He lived in Jackson, MS most of his life, attending and graduating from Forest Hill High School.



He worked alongside his father, Sam, in the family business, Cook Glass Shop. He was an avid and self-taught, gifted musician who began playing guitar at 16, as well as piano and bass guitar. He enjoyed playing music for others at nursing homes, fairs, festivals, Knights of Columbus, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and in the local honkytonks.



Jerald was a Christian believer and a dedicated family man. Holiday gatherings, birthdays, or Saturday afternoon gatherings were significant to him, as it was another opportunity to create precious memories of food, laughs, and dominoes. He also enjoyed playing bingo, watching football, westerns, old movies, and working on old cars to re-sale.



He doted on his daughter, Stacy, and grandchildren Kelby and Jacey, who were his whole world. He was always involved, supportive, and cheering them on to succeed at anything they aspired to do. He referred to Stacy and the grandkids as his legacy and beamed proudly every time he spoke of them.



Even as family get-togethers gradually weren't an option anymore due to illness, he faithfully checked in on everyone and asked how they were doing. Jerald's good heart is remembered fondly, with many vouching for how he was the type to give you his last quarter if you needed it. They lovingly proclaim that while he may not have always come off as the most couth, he more than made up for it with his compassionate nature.



He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Wall and husband Brian; his grandchildren, Jacey Wall and Kelby Wall and fiancé Kaleigh Livingston; siblings, Reba Cook, Dave Cook and wife Becky, and Cathy Perez and husband Ray; five nephews, Adam (Megan), Wade, Drew, Mark (Amanda), and Addison; two nieces Hillary (April) and Shelley (Carmen); two great-nephews, Scott and Jonathan; two great-nieces, Merritt and Nova; and one great-nephew on the way, Liam.



Jerald will be deeply missed by many.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store