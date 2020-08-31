1/
Sammy Jerald Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammy Jerald Cook

Jackson, Mississippi - Sammy Jerald Cook, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1949, to Sammy Ray Cook and Willie Mae Ponder Denton in Magee, MS. He lived in Jackson, MS most of his life, attending and graduating from Forest Hill High School.

He worked alongside his father, Sam, in the family business, Cook Glass Shop. He was an avid and self-taught, gifted musician who began playing guitar at 16, as well as piano and bass guitar. He enjoyed playing music for others at nursing homes, fairs, festivals, Knights of Columbus, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and in the local honkytonks.

Jerald was a Christian believer and a dedicated family man. Holiday gatherings, birthdays, or Saturday afternoon gatherings were significant to him, as it was another opportunity to create precious memories of food, laughs, and dominoes. He also enjoyed playing bingo, watching football, westerns, old movies, and working on old cars to re-sale.

He doted on his daughter, Stacy, and grandchildren Kelby and Jacey, who were his whole world. He was always involved, supportive, and cheering them on to succeed at anything they aspired to do. He referred to Stacy and the grandkids as his legacy and beamed proudly every time he spoke of them.

Even as family get-togethers gradually weren't an option anymore due to illness, he faithfully checked in on everyone and asked how they were doing. Jerald's good heart is remembered fondly, with many vouching for how he was the type to give you his last quarter if you needed it. They lovingly proclaim that while he may not have always come off as the most couth, he more than made up for it with his compassionate nature.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Wall and husband Brian; his grandchildren, Jacey Wall and Kelby Wall and fiancé Kaleigh Livingston; siblings, Reba Cook, Dave Cook and wife Becky, and Cathy Perez and husband Ray; five nephews, Adam (Megan), Wade, Drew, Mark (Amanda), and Addison; two nieces Hillary (April) and Shelley (Carmen); two great-nephews, Scott and Jonathan; two great-nieces, Merritt and Nova; and one great-nephew on the way, Liam.

Jerald will be deeply missed by many.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
5235 Robinson Road
Jackson, MS 392044135
6013725623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved