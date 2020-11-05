1/
Samuel Denton Dewett
1957 - 2020
Clinton - Samuel Denton Dewett, 63, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Mr. Dewett was born on May 31, 1957, in Jackson, the son of the late Charles and Gerri Dewett. He worked in maintenance for Marelli in Canton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and at the Burnham cabin in Newellton, LA and was a member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, James Albert Dewett. Survivors include his wife Dell Dewett of Clinton; son, Jeffery (Jay) Dewett of Clinton; Denton Dewett of Clinton ;daughter, Gabriella Romachenko of Ukraine; grandchildren, Zachariah Samuel Dewett and Angelina Romachenko of Ukraine. He is also survived by a brother, Arthur Dewett of Longview, TX; sister, Becky Dewett of Ukraine and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
